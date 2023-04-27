Fire captain sexually assaulted 2 workers, and there may be more victims, CO cops say

A former fire captain in Colorado was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting four women, officials said.

Four women ”came forward with allegations” that they were sexually assaulted by Kamron Barnaby, 30, while he was a captain at the Hygiene Fire Department in Longmont, according to an April 26 news release by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Two of those women were “subordinate employees” to Barnaby, officials said.

Some of the alleged assaults occurred while he was on duty, officials said.

Barnaby, currently employed by Mountain View Fire Rescue, was put on unpaid administrative leave during this ongoing investigation, according to a post on Twitter by the department.

Barnaby was booked into the Boulder County Jail on April 26 on counts of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, officials said. He is being held without bond.

Detectives believe there are more victims as well as witnesses to the assaults and ask anyone with information to call 303-441-4692.

Longmont is about 40 miles north of Denver.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

