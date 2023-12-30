Fire causes local bar to temporarily close

A fire in the basement of a Dayton bar caused it to temporarily close on Saturday.

The fire was reported at Timothy’s Bar & Grill on Brown Street around 2:20 p.m.

District Chief Matt McClain told News Center 7 that the bar’s owner arrived and saw smoke in the basement.

When firefighters got on the scene, they were able to put the fire out quickly.

No injuries were reported, McClain confirmed.

There is some smoke damage, as well as water damage in the basement from the efforts to out the fire.

“If they get some crews in here they could probably be back up and running in a day or so, I would imagine,” McClain said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but McClain said there appeared to be an issue with a dryer in the basement.

The fire response prompted Brown Street to be closed in the area of the bar.