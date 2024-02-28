New fire chief appointed in Union Township
The Union Township native and University of Cincinnati grad has been at the department for nearly a decade. In taking the job, he said one job was a priority.
The Union Township native and University of Cincinnati grad has been at the department for nearly a decade. In taking the job, he said one job was a priority.
Strus made FIVE 3-pointers in the final four minutes.
If the Chiefs tag L'Jarius Sneed it would cost about $19 million, while a tag for Chris Jones is around $32 million.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
The ease and specificity with which Payton referenced a "next” quarterback Tuesday did not resemble that of a coach thinking down the line.
The media and entertainment industry's reckoning will continue in 2024 with more layoffs underway.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple has officially canceled the project, breaking the news to nearly 2,000 employees who had been working on it on Tuesday.
Andrew Berry's idea would push the NFL trade deadline back by two weeks.
Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this formula, saying it helps moisturize and firm the tummy, legs and more.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
PlayStation has announced plans to lay off 900 employees from its global workforce. It's shutting down its London Studio, while major developers such as Insomniac, Naughty Dog and Guerrilla will lose some staff.
Recurring revenue is pretty much the holy grail for any business -- it's precisely why Apple has segued toward being almost as much a services company as it is a hardware company, with 20% of its revenue now emanating from Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, and an array of other subscription and non-subscription-based services. The cost of acquiring new customers has also reportedly increased by more than 200% over the past decade, which highlights the importance of predictable revenue streams. Reducing churn is the name of the game.
Until Dawn and The Quarry studio is reorganizing and will layoff around 90 workers, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, indie studio Die Gute Fabrik has paused production amid funding difficulties.
The Renault 5 E-Tech is on its way, bringing hints of the original hatchback with a futuristic interior and tech, and a $27,000 price.
Calming an upset baby in a carseat is hard, but Nissan's Iruyo and Baby Iruyo can help.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Amba Kak is the executive director of the AI Now Institute, where she helps create policy recommendations to address AI concerns. It's not a straightforward question because "AI" is a term that's in vogue to describe practices and systems that have been evolving for a long time now; I've been working on technology policy for over a decade and in multiple parts of the world and witnessed when everything was about "big data," and then everything became about "AI".
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
The U.S. Energy Department has given preliminary approval for nearly $710 million in loans to electric vehicle technology manufacturing ventures, including an electronics component plant in Bay City, Michigan.
Some attendees reportedly wore Chiefs jerseys to the service.
The pitch clock with runners on base will decrease from 20 to 18 seconds in 2024.