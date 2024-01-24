Fire chief: Cause of fire at Icebox in Crooksville undetermined; may have been accidental

CROOKSVILLE − The cause of a Monday morning fire that ravaged a Crooksville business has yet to be determined.

The Icebox Carryout at 6620 Watts Hill Road NE sold a variety of hot food, beer, wine, pop, tobacco and snacks, according to its Facebook page.

Crooksville Fire Chief Darrell Wallace said a call came in about 4:40 a.m. Monday of a fire at the location. Personnel arrived on scene to smoke coming from the roof eaves.

Wallace said crews were on scene until about 10 a.m. Mutual aide was received from the Roseville, Newton Township, South Zanesville, New Lexington and Somerset fire departments. There were no injuries.

Wallace said the exterior brick walls are still standing, but the roof and interior were severely damaged and he believed the structure a total loss.

Wallace, insurance adjusters and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office have been on scene investigating.

While the cause has yet to be determined, Wallace said he believes the fire was accidental. It originated along the back wall of the building.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Cause of major fire at Icebox Carryout in Crooksville undetermined