Fire chief: Don't overload circuits
After a deadly fire in York, firefighters are urging people not to overload circuits.
After a deadly fire in York, firefighters are urging people not to overload circuits.
NFL fans will watch "Thursday Night Football" and a playoff game on Amazon Prime.
Join us while we dig under the couch cushions in search of fun news from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.
The Falcons went with Raheem Morris in their head-coaching search.
A 2006 Ford StreetKa convertible, based on the Fiesta, designed by Pininfarina and pitched by Kylie Minogue, found in an English wrecking yard.
People who spend a lot of time on social media have noticed that the online world is creeping more and more into the physical one.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
The Dyson Supersonic r is a tube-shaped hair dryer that dwarfs its predecessor, and it's surprisingly light.
Keep your floors sparkling — and your back happy — with one of the most satisfying scrubbers out there.
Amazon Valentine’s Day deals will get you up to 40% off on wireless earbuds, coffee makers, and more.
The New York Knicks are acquiring veterans Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for four players and a pair of second-round draft picks.
Dermatologists agree: This popular product is the real deal.
Driver's ed provider Zutobi calculated the most expensive vehicles to own and operate based on insurance and fuel costs, finding that the rugged F-150 Raptor is the most expensive.
It’s been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, now X, leading people to set up shop on alternative platforms. Mastodon, Post, Pebble (which has already shuttered operations) and Spill have been presented as potential replacements, but few aside from Meta’s Threads have achieved the speed of growth Bluesky has reached. After being invite-only for almost a year, Bluesky is now open to anyone who wants to join.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Donald Trump is proposing.
Do eggs raise your cholesterol? Is sea salt healthier than table salt? These 8 nutritionists clear up some common food myths and misconceptions.
It’s been almost three years since Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), released her updated Token Safe Harbor Proposal 2.0. “There’s room for something to address the legitimate concerns that crypto-skeptics have, while addressing the legitimate concerns of innovators,” Peirce added. The proposal’s previous versions aimed to “answer the question a lot of people had” surrounding the issuance of tokens, Peirce said.
Bluesky opened to the public yesterday after launching in an invite-only beta last year. Getting on Bluesky might not be as exciting as it was when people were selling invites on eBay for $400 a pop, but there's still a lot of curiosity around the decentralized, open source social app. According to publicly available data, Bluesky's unique user count almost doubled from Monday to Tuesday, when the platform opened to the public.
Fans are 'over the moon' about the 4K beauty.
Many of Amazon's Fire tablets are currently on sale, with discounts of up to 35 percent off.