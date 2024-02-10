Fire chief: Don't overload circuits

TechCrunch

It’s been more than a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, now X, leading people to set up shop on alternative platforms. Mastodon, Post, Pebble (which has already shuttered operations) and Spill have been presented as potential replacements, but few aside from Meta’s Threads have achieved the speed of growth Bluesky has reached. After being invite-only for almost a year, Bluesky is now open to anyone who wants to join.