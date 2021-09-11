Fire Chief Joseph Pfeifer on responding to World Trade Center on 9/11

Phoblographer

"I wish it had never happened, and I wish I had never captured that moment.", says photojournalist David Handschuh of the fateful moment when the second airliner flew into the South Tower on 9/11. His instincts told him to keep on shooting even after that, and he continued to do so until an I-beam fell on him. He didn't think he'd get out alive, but he was one of the fortunate survivors from that day.