Fire chief resigns one year after fatal Flora fire that killed 4 children

FLORA, Ind. — Adam Randle, chief of Flora Fire Department, stepped down Tuesday night, nearly a year after a suspicious fire that killed four children.

Todd Trent, the fire department's interim chief, confirmed Randle resigned during the department's regularly scheduled meeting.

A spokesperson for Indiana State Police, the lead agency on the Nov. 21 fire, said the resignation, in addition to a series of other officials stepping down, will have no impact on the ongoing case.

"It's not going to affect the investigation because (Randle) wasn’t involved in the investigation," said Sgt. Kim Riley, public information officer for ISP's Lafayette post. "All he did was fight the fire. He's not part of the investigative team. He's the fire chief."

Four children — Kionnie Precious Welch, 5, Kerriele Danyell McDonald, 7, Keyara Janell Phillips, 9, and Keyana Latrice Davis, 11 — were unable to escape the home at 103 E. Columbia St and died of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

The girls' mother, Gaylin Rose, was airlifted with critical injuries and was released from a hospital roughly a week later.

Two police officers — Caroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew Yoder and Flora Police Officer Josh Disinger — who first responded to the early morning fire also were injured when they rushed inside the home several times in attempts to save the girls.

The fire was initially ruled "undetermined" due to the extensive amount of damage to the home.

More than two months later, however, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security — the agency with jurisdiction over the Indiana State Fire Marshal — issued a surprise news release ruling the fire "incendiary" after accellerants were found inside the home.

Randle's resignation comes after his father, Dennis Randle, an investigator with the Indiana State Fire Marshal who was assigned to the case, resigned in June after questions were raised about the ruling of arson, IndyStar reported in July.

In October, Indiana State Police refuted statements by Barbara Bolling-Williams, president of the Indiana State NAACP Convention, that the investigation had been "bungled," according to a report by Fox59 in Indianapolis.

Most recently, Carroll County Prosecutor Robert Ives recently announced his resignation effective at the end of the year.

In addition to the Flora case, Ives has been part of the investigation into the unsolved deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, who were killed in February near secluded hiking trails east of Delphi.

No arrests have been made in either case.

"With regard to my reasons, they are entirely personal and private," Ives said in a message. "The fact the cases have not yet resulted in charges impacted my decision only in that I would probably not have resigned if the cases were pending."

Ives said Caroll County's Republican Party will appoint his replacement.

Riley said the change in prosecutors also is unlikely to affect ongoing investigations in Delphi and Flora.

Prosecutors usually aren't involved until detectives are close to bringing charges, he said, and the interim official can be brought up to speed if search warrants are needed in either investigation.

"The only thing the prosecutor is going to do is basically take our information that we have provided him or her and prosecute the case," Riley said. "All they’ve got to do is read the reports."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Fire chief resigns one year after fatal Flora Indiana fire