Fire chief talks safety after deadly blazes hit Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After a couple of deadly mobile home fires in the Borderland, KTSM spoke with Sunland Fire Chief Danny Medrano to gain a comprehensive understanding of why mobile homes are more susceptible to fires than regular concrete houses.

Medrano explained the various elements contributing to these fires, noting, “Mobile homes are not constructed the same way as traditional houses; they are more elevated, and the walls are not as thick.”

According to the United States Fire Administration, mobile home fires claim the lives of 500 Americans annually and injure 1,000 more.

Recently, tragedy struck a family in San Elizario after a mobile home went up in flames, resulting in the death of a young child and injuries to three others.

In Socorro, a man was found dead inside a mobile home after a fire had been extinguished.

To prevent fires, Medrano emphasized keeping space heaters at least 3 feet away from combustibles, such as drapes or couches, and ensuring unnecessary electrical cords are unplugged. Even though the holiday season has passed, it’s crucial to remain vigilant for lit candles near combustible space heaters. El Paso’s strong winds can accelerate fire spread among mobile homes.

Medrano added a valuable tip that recent studies suggest sleeping with a closed bedroom door can prevent a fire from extending throughout the residence. Educating household members on proper fire procedures is essential.

“Teach your children not to break the window but how to get out of that particular window,” Medrano said. Knowing evacuation routes is key to avoiding further tragedies, and in case of a fire, immediate evacuation and a calling 911 are crucial steps.

