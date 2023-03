Mar. 9—The fire that damaged the fieldhouse at Clover Field in West Scranton was arson, Fire Chief John Judge said Thursday.

The fire remains under investigation by city police and fire department investigators, Judge said.

Fire crews found the northeast corner of the fieldhouse in flames when they responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. The building, which was slated for demolition, was unoccupied and had no power.

— DAVID SINGLETON