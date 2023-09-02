Fire after crash on I-85
A vehicle caught on fire after a crash on I-85 south in downtown Atlanta.
A vehicle caught on fire after a crash on I-85 south in downtown Atlanta.
Cruise said Monday it has started testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta as the company continues its ambitious plan to launch its robotaxi service in multiple cities. The announcement confirms previous reporting by TechCrunch that Atlanta would be the next city to see Cruise vehicles on public roads. Today we begin our initial testing across the city and we can’t wait to see what each neighborhood has to offer.
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
Walmart has spent $3.5 billion this year to acquire shares from certain Flipkart stakeholders and resolve liabilities with some PhonePe shareholders, illustrating just how aggressively it's betting on India at a time when its chief global rival Amazon is scaling back on its expenditures in the South Asian market. The $3.5 billion spending took place in the first six months of 2023, Walmart disclosed for the first time in an SEC filing Friday. Walmart's ownership in Flipkart now stands at about 80%.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
Eleven people on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to the hospital Tuesday after their Atlanta-bound plane hit turbulence.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Tesla (or at least Tesla Europe) is finally ready to talk about its long-awaited, mid-cycle Model 3 refresh. The revamped vehicle will ship with several features that were previously exclusive to Tesla's pricier models. A few of Tesla's changes might also put off some drivers, depending on their tastes for cost-cutting and hyper-minimalism.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
Sen. Tim Scott's bachelorhood has become an issue for some Republican donors. Why is that the case when more Americans are unmarried than ever before?
The best Labor Day tech deals we can find include all-time lows on the MacBook Air, Beats Studio Buds + and Hisense 4K TVs, among others.
A new Buick SUV design has been revealed by General Motors' design studio, perhaps hinting at the design of the next-generation Enclave.
VW is discontinuing the manual transmission option for the GTI and Golf R, and the writing is on the wall for the GTI to go electric, so we'll have to wait a few days to find out what this teaser really means.
From spacious kitchen units to compact mini fridges and even portable vehicle units, Walmart covers it all.
Atlanta hit its 250th home run of the season Wednesday and is on pace to break the MLB record.
After his passing at 99, "The Price Is Right" legend Bob Barker is celebrated with a tribute show hosted by protégé Drew Carey.
The Phillies are one of the hottest teams in baseball.
If you’ve been dreaming about bitcoin spot ETFs, it’s time to talk to someone outside of the crypto world. There were cheers throughout the crypto community this week as Grayscale won its lawsuit against the SEC in regards to its bitcoin spot ETF application. Although this was a win for the digital asset firm, the SEC was also making headlines separately for its suit against an NFT project, which was fined $6 million.
Don't try to drive around Nebraska with a cow riding shotgun; the local cops have a low tolerance for bull****.
Garena is relaunching Free Fire in India, a year and a half after the popular mobile title was banned in the South Asian market over national security concerns. It has also appointed Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in the country. The company said it has further localized Free Fire for the Indian market -- incorporating "unique content" and creating an environment that "encourage(s) a safe, healthy and fun gameplay experience" -- and will make the title available in the country on September 5.