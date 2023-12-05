Fire crews battle fully-involved trailer fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a trailer fire in Choctaw Tuesday morning.

Fully-involved trailer fire.

According to officials, the fire began at a trailer near NE 23rd St. and Triple X Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters found the trailer fully engulfed.

No more information is available at this time as crews continue fighting the flames.

This is a developing story.

