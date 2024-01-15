Fire crews battle trailer home fire in Luther

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Fire crews in Luther battled a trailer fire early Monday morning.

Officials say the fire began at a trailer home near Harrah Road and NE 206th around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Fire crews responded after a concerned neighbor saw the flames and called 911.

“I was just sitting in my bed and noticed the flames out of the corner of my eye when I looked out my window just to check on my neighbor,” said neighbor Walter Ivie. “I couldn’t find them nowhere, I found the house in nothing but flames. The house was pretty much gone.”

The Fire Marshal is on scene looking into the cause of the fire.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.

