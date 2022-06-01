Fire crews called for fully involved blaze at Iron City Express in Crescent Township

Fire units are on the scene of a fully involved blaze at Iron City Express in Crescent Township.

According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the 1300 block of Main Street at 9:22 p.m.

Dispatch said that EMS was not called and no injuries were reported.

According to Crescent Township police on Facebook, multiple fire companies were called to assist Crescent Township Volunteer Fire Company. They said the scene is being controlled and there is no danger to the community at this time.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

