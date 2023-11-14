Fire crews called to Penn Hills apartment building

First responders were called to a Penn Hills apartment building Monday night for a reported fire.

The call came in around 11:15 p.m. for the 2600 block of Robinson Boulevard.

Officials said no injuries were reported.

Channel 11 saw several people with luggage outside. No external damage was visible on the building.

