Fire crews making progress on wind fueled South Fire in Ventura County

Firefighters are working to contain a fast-moving, wind fueled wildfire that broke out in northern Ventura County on Saturday.

The “South Fire” was first reported at 9:37 a.m. Saturday near the community of Somis; it is believed that the blaze started a short distance away from a radio tower just west of South Mountain, fire officials said.

Evacuation orders were issued on Saturday for several affected areas, including the Saticoy Country Club, but orders were lifted for parts of Somis and an area of Santa Paula near Mission Rock Road at 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

The evacuation warning remains in place for the Saticoy Country Club area, authorities said.

“It is anticipated the remaining evacuation warning will be lifted at or before 5 p.m. on [Sunday],” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said on X, formerly Twitter.

A brush fire burns in northern Ventura County on Dec. 9, 2023. (@VCAirUnit)

A brush fire burns in northern Ventura County on Dec. 9, 2023. (Ventura County Fire Department)

Aerial crews extinguishing a brush fire in northern Ventura County on Dec. 9, 2023. (X/@VCFD_PIO)

A brush fire burns in northern Ventura County on Dec. 9, 2023. (X/@VCFD_PIO)

A brush fire burns in northern Ventura County on Dec. 9, 2023. (X/@VCFD_PIO)

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, the fire had scorched approximately 3,000 acres and was about 15 percent contained.

Ground and air resources were seen assisting with the firefight; according to the Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer, 11 hand crews, 40 engines, five bulldozers and more than 600 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze.

Fire officials told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that the “explosive” fire proved difficult to fight as Saturday turned into Sunday.

“Overnight, it actually grew on the sides [of the mountain] a little bit,” Ventura County Fire Department Captain Steve Kaufmann said. “We’re going to have firefighters out here all day long to make sure that we can mop this up.”

Captain Kaufmann noted that the area is “not out of the woods” yet due to forecasted high winds in the area through the afternoon.

The fire comes as much of Southern California is under a Red Flag Warning until 3 p.m. Sunday.

