Fire crews quickly control blaze in woods near creek despite access challenges

Feb. 8—A fire Tuesday evening in a wooded area along French Creek about a quarter-mile north of the Spring Street bridge was quickly controlled by emergency crews despite difficulty gaining access to the site, according to Chief Pat Wiley of Meadville Central Fire Department.

"There's always the potential of a fire like that to spread being back in a wooded area," Wiley said Wednesday, "but the crews were able to contain it."

The burning of an area about 10-by-10 feet in what was suspected to be an abandoned campsite created a "glow back in the woods" that could be seen from Terrace Street, according to Wiley. The area contained tree stumps as well as household items such as a mattress, broken plates and other objects, he added.

No one was injured in the incident and no people were encountered at the site of the fire, according to Wiley. No cause for the fire could be determined.

Fire, police and emergency medical personnel staged their response off Bessemer Street just below the Spring Street bridge after being dispatched at 6:28 p.m. The primary challenges of the response involved gaining access to the fire site. Wiley said that crews traveled about a quarter-mile north along the tracks of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad and then following a path through the woods toward French Creek.

A utility terrain vehicle (UTV) equipped with a water tank and pump was provided by West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department and proved instrumental to the response, according to Wiley. Prior to the UTV's arrival at the scene the first responders to arrive implemented an old-fashioned bucket brigade from French Creek to the fire site before water fire extinguishers were used to dowse the blaze.

Crews began to clear the scene at about 7:23 p.m., Wiley said. In addition to Meadville Central and West Mead 2, Meadville city police responded to the scene.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.