Fire crews respond to apartment fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews from the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at Crosswinds Cove Apartments located at Northwest 59th and May.

Fire officials confirm, the fire started in one unit and spread to the attic with a person able to get to their bedroom and escape using a chain evacuation ladder.

Battalion Chief Randy Cornelius says 10 families have been displaced with a projected loss of $150,000 in damages. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

