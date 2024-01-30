Fire crews respond to blaze at apartment complex in Central EP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Central El Paso on Monday night, Jan. 29, according to the department’s X account.

The fire is at an apartment complex along the 2500 block of Morehead Avenue.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.