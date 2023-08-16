Fire burns at a Myrtle Beach, SC resort. ‘One of the biggest ones we have had in a while’

Updated 10:45 A.M. / Updated 9:30 A.M.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday at Captain’s Quarters Resort on Ocean Boulevard.

It appears the fire started at about 5:30 a.m. at the oceanfront hotel at 901 S. Ocean Blvd.

Myrtle Beach Fire and Horry County Fire Rescue were on the scene of the multi-alarm structure fire, Captain Jon Evans said by text. North Myrtle Beach Fire Department also responded.

The fire is still not confirmed to be out, but crews are working to get the fire extinguished, he said.

Three Myrtle Beach firefighters have been treated for dehydration, but no other injuries were reported.

The building has been evacuated and the public is being advised to avoid the area between 8th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South on Ocean Boulevard, Evans said.

It appears the fire started on the 6th floor of the hotel, which is where the bowling alley is located. The hotel is believed to have 12 floors. It is unclear how many people were evacuated. Evans said there are about 280 rooms and depending on how many people were in each room, it could be about 1,000 people.

“It’s probably one of the biggest ones we have had in a while,” Evans said.

Those who were evacuated were being taken to various properties, Evans said. Coast RTA gave up its regular bus routes Wednesday to help transport evacuees, Evans said.

Evans wasn’t sure when hotel guests would be allowed back into the building. The fire department is waiting until the fire is contained before anyone will be allowed back in.

Hotel guests could be seen outside the hotel in their pajamas or without shirts, walking around with the few things they could grab before they were evacuated.

Police and other officials were helping evacuees retrieve such things as medicine and other necessities from their rooms.

“We are going to try to get them back to their vacation,” as soon as they can, Evans said.