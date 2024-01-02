Fire crews respond to house fire in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to OKCFD, the fire ignited at a home near NE 63rd and I-44 around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. The residents were able to make it out of the house safely and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say the fire was small and contained to the kitchen area, but acts as a reminder to make sure to have functioning smoke alarms.

“I would like to get the message back out loud and clear to the civilians that we have smoke alarms for civilians free of charge,” said Major DJ Harris with OKCFD. “We’re able to come out and install smoke detectors in your residence to try and prevent incidents.”

Those interested can call 405-316-BEEP.

Estimated property damage has not been determined.

