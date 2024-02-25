Fire crews responding after reports of suspicious order at Collierville Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Fire crews are in the process of ventilating the Collierville Kroger after receiving reports of a suspicious odor.

According to Collierville Fire & Rescue, at 6:26 a.m. Sunday, crews responded to the Kroger store located at 3685 South Houston Levee Road regarding a suspicious odor.

Officials say the source of the odor has been identified, and fire crews are assisting management and construction contractors with ventilating the building.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly.

