Man found dead in trash chute at southwest Atlanta retirement community

Firefighters have removed a man’s body from a trash chute at retirement community in southwest Atlanta.

The body was found at the Atrium, which is near the Atlanta University Center complex.

Crime scene tape was strung up around the back of the building, where the chute appeared to empty out into dumpsters. Homicide detectives were at the scene but police don’t suspect foul play.

Police are now trying to determine the identity of the victim.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the scene, where he learned that someone taking out the trash found the body.

“They asked me did I hear anybody screaming at 5 o’clock in the morning,” a witness said. “And it was on my floor. The fifth floor.”

It’s unclear how long the body had been in the chute or how the victim ended up there.

Residents of the community said the building is quiet and doesn’t see a lot of crime.

“It’s not crime and all of that here,” Tramma Ellis said. “Just people going in and seeing their family and whatever and going about their business.”

The medical examiner’s office will perform and autopsy on the body to determine cause of death.

