Fire damage reported at East Nashville's Rosemary & Beauty Queen bar and restaurant

A fire early Saturday morning appears to have caused substantial damage to East Nashville bar and restaurant Rosemary & Beauty Queen, according to the business.

Rosemary & Beauty Queen is at 1102 Forrest Avenue. Crews responded to the bar and restaurant responded to the restaurant after being called at 6:45 a.m., according to Nashville's Emergency Communications Center.

Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the building, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Joseph Pleasant said. Crews extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are investigating the cause and manner of the fire, Pleasant said.

Crews left the scene at 7:34 a.m., according to the communications center.

The business posted a photo on social media that showed damage and included the statement:

"Our hearts are broken but grateful that no one was hurt. We’re in shock and picking up the pieces. We will post more info when we can."

The business operates in a converted Victorian home with inside and outdoor areas according to reports on Rosemary & Beauty Queen.

Reach Andy Humbles at ahumbles@tennessean.com or 615-726-5939 and on X, formerly known as Twitter @ AndyHumbles.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Fire reported at East Nashville's Rosemary & Beauty Queen