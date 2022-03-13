Fire damaged home of suspect who barricaded inside it, police say

A fire damaged the home of a suspect in Myrtle Beach who had barricaded themselves in it on Saturday, police said.

Horry County Police Department had been making efforts to talk with the barricaded person and come to a resolution, according to the department’s Saturday Facebook post.

Police said the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. It is not clear if anyone was in the home when it did or if anyone was hurt. Two homes nearby were also damaged, according to the post.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The police department said it was investigating an incident on Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood of Carolina Forest Saturday afternoon. But they did not initially release any additional information.

On Sunday, police said community members are returning to their homes after they were asked Saturday afternoon to stay indoors or avoid the area until the issue was resolved.

There is no longer a risk to the community, police said.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

No additional information has been released.