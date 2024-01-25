Fire damages Baltimore Pike area home

Jan. 25—BALTIMORE PIKE — Fire in the basement of an Old Hancock Road home Wednesday caused about $75,000 damage, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Investigators said ashes from a wood stove ignited combustible materials in the basement of the home owned and occupied by Alisha Lynn Winebrenner. There were no reported injuries.

Firefighters from Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company and mutual aid companies were dispatched at 5:22 p.m. and controlled the blaze in about 10 minutes, according to the fire marshal's office.

Investigators said smoke detectors were present but not functional.

The residents are being assisted by family members.

Wednesday's incident marks at least the fourth house fire in the area since Saturday. Volunteers have fought blazes in the Little Orleans, Finzel and McCoole areas.