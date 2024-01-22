Fire damages commercial building in Fairfield
The Fairfield police and fire departments are investigating a fire at a commercial building on Ray Place in Fairfield during the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Japan’s first lunar lander has officially powered down on the moon after its solar cells were unable to generate electricity, though the nation’s space agency said there is a possibility of turning things around when the direction of the sun’s rays change. Japan made history last week when its lander, called Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), successfully touched down on the moon’s surface last week. Shortly after landing, directors of the mission explained that while the soft landing was a minimal success, the spacecraft’s solar cells were not generating power.
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
The Day Before is no more. The spectacular trainwreck of a game, which saw developer Fntastic announcing its closure only four days after launch, closed its servers for good on Monday, reports IGN.
The SEC said Monday that a "SIM swap" attack was responsible for an unauthorized social media post that triggered market chaos and erased billions of market value in just minutes.
Real estate stocks have lagged the broader market so far in 2024, but analysts see upside when the Fed's rate cut path becomes clearer later this year.
CEO Jim Farley says Ford is done making "vanilla" cars. “We want racing more and more to inform our production vehicles ... Like we actually want to sell street race cars, lots of them."
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to the left shoulder injury
Nick Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 on Sunday when he won the American Express.
The S&P 500 is eyeing its next record high as investors find reasons to be upbeat about the economy and tech stocks.
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 has wrapped after a nonstop weeklong speedrunning marathon. This year’s charity raised over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and featured the event’s first canine-assisted speedrun.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.
While the stock market has been in rally mode, questions about the Fed's interest rate path have caused a popular late 2023 trade to lag.
