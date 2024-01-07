Fire damages duplex in Lancaster County

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews battled a fire that began on the back deck of a Duplex in Lancaster County on Saturday night.

The fire occurred on Spencer Avenue in Lancaster Township around 7:30 p.m. Fire officials stated that when crews arrived, the fire spread to the first and second floors of the home, as well as the unit next door.

There were reports of what sounded like an explosion, but the fire chief said that was likely caused by items stored under the deck.

“Gasoline lawn mowers, lawn equipment, things like that, there was also propane cylinders, that is likely the source of the reports that there were explosions,” Fire Chief Steve Roy of the Lancaster Township Fire Department said.

Everyone inside the home got out safely. It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

