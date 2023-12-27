Fire damages east High Point house

Dec. 26—HIGH POINT — One man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation from a house fire in eastern High Point on Tuesday morning.

The man was not seriously injured, Deputy Chief Bryan Evans of the High Point Fire Department said.

A residential smoke alarm company alerted the High Point Fire Department to the blaze in the 1100 block of Terrell Drive in the Five Points area just before 7 a.m. Firefighters found flames in two rooms of the one-story house, Evans told The High Point Enterprise.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Tuesday. Evans estimated the fire caused $20,000 to $30,000 worth of damage.

Evans said that the response to the fire shows the effectiveness of residential smoke alarm systems.

"It's lucky they had the monitoring system that notified us it was an actual working fire," he said.

