Fire damages historic Pulaski Library building in Rochester

Rochester firefighters on Wednesday morning battled a two-alarm fire at a former library building in northeast Rochester.

Firefighters were called to the vacant building, the former Pulaski Library at 1151 Hudson Ave., just after 5:30 a.m., said Santos Cruz, spokesman for the Rochester Fire Department. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire rising from the back of the two-story building, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters battled the fire from outside due to the building's structure and size. It took roughly two hours to control the blaze. The Spanish-tiled roof presented a challenge in combating the fire, Cruz said, as it was difficult to ventilate the roof and spray water "in the right places."

The historic 6,500 square-foot building was built in 1931 and was originally called the Hudson Avenue Branch Library. According to the Landmark Society of Western New York, the library closed in 1994, when two library branches in northeast Rochester were consolidated as a cost-saving move. This branch was the second permanent library constructed within city limits, the agency said. The first branch built - the Monroe Branch - was built one year earlier and is still operating.

According to city records, the former library is on a 0.4-acre parcel at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Norton Street, which is across the street from St. Stanislaus Kostka Church and near the Benjamin Franklin school campus. The Pulaski Library building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fire officials are investigating to determine the cause.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Historic Pulaski Library building in Rochester NY damaged in fire