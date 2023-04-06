Fire damages home in Freedom

Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Freedom.

According to Beaver County 911, fire crews were called to the 400 block of 3rd Street at 2:06 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. WATCH Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m. for updates as they come in.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘I am my son’s voice’ Mother asks for mercy for teen driver charged in crash that killed her son 2 charged after attempted robbery, shooting in Beechview after woman allegedly lures man to home Woman arrested for allegedly threatening ex-boyfriend with gun in daycare parking lot in Shaler VIDEO: North Shore businesses preparing for busy Pirates Opening Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts