Jan. 12—POTLATCH — No one was injured during a house fire Wednesday morning on the 500 block of U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.

Latah County Sheriff's Capt. Shane Anderson said the fire started in the home's pellet stove. The house was damaged but everyone in the home got out safely.

Firefighters from Potlatch, Palouse and Bennett Lumber responded to the scene.