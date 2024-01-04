Fire damages home in St. Clair County, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A house fire has been reported in St. Clair County, just outside of Collinsville.

This is on Arlington Avenue. Smoke can still be seen billowing up as firefighters are working to get that fire put out completely.

This fire started just before 4:00 a.m. The house is extremely damaged. There is no word on any injuries.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter, Nic Lopez, captured footage of the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

