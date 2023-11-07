Fire damages house in rural Glenville and other reports

Nov. 7—A house in rural Glenville was damaged by fire Monday evening.

According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported at 5:14 p.m. Monday at 12843 750th Ave. after the homeowner came home, opened the door and found smoke in the house. The Glenville and Emmons fire departments responded.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement, though the cause is still unknown.

The Sheriff's Office stated the family was displaced from the home due to smoke and damage, and the state fire marshal's office has been called in to assist.

The home was owned by John Ackland.

Tractor fire reported

A tractor was reported on fire on the road at 10:38 a.m. Monday near 867th Avenue and 255th Street in Austin.

Property damage reported

Deputies received a report at 3:01 p.m. Monday of property that was damaged and items taken at at 101 N. Central Ave. in Geneva.

Man turns self in on warrant

Juan Manuel Bueno-Guzman, 28, turned himself in on a warrant at 8:37 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Greydon David Wendt, 36, on a local misdemeanor warrant and a felony Rice County warrant at 1:42 a.m. Monday at 411 First Ave. S.

Burglary reported; numerous guns taken

Police received a report of a burglary at 8:07 a.m. Monday at 426 E. Seventh St. Numerous handguns and long guns were taken. The break-in was believed to have happened between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday.

Padlock reported cut

A padlock was reported cut on a trailer containing donations for the Disabled American Veterans at 9:23 a.m. Monday at 411 S. First Ave. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Counterfeit bills reported

Police received a report at 9:33 a.m. Monday of counterfeit $100 bills that were turned into a resident and then turned in a bank in Albert Lea.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 2:49 p.m. Monday of a theft that had occurred totaling about $102 from Walmart on Nov. 1.