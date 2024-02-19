Fire damages Imperial Beach apartment complex, kills two cats

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Several people were displaced and two cats died in an apartment complex fire in Imperial Beach Sunday evening.

Chula Vista Fire Department Batallion Chief Darrin Bean told FOX 5 two units were damaged in a fire at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Florida Street in Imperial Beach just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Red Cross was called in to help four people displaced by the fire. Two cats died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

