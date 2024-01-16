Fire damages LaVale restaurant

Jan. 16—LAVALE — A fire Sunday at the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in remains under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters were called to the National Highway property about 2 p.m. after employees discovered a fire in a mechanical room connected to the building.

Damage was estimated at about $1,500.

LaVale volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire in about five minutes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-729-5542.