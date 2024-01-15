Fire damages LaVale restaurant

Jan. 15—LAVALE — A fire Sunday at the Ruby Tuesday restaurant in LaVale caused about $1,500 damage, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Firefighters were called to the National Highway property about 2 p.m. after employees discovered a fire in a mechanical room connected to the building.

LaVale volunteer firefighters extinguished the fire in about five minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-729-5542.