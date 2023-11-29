Fire damages Linden hotel

LINDEN – A fire damaged the Swan Hotel on Edgar Road Tuesday night.

Linden police and fire units responded around 10:15 p.m. to the hotel where authorities reported a fire inside a second-floor room, according to a Linden Police Department Facebook post.

The occupants were safely evacuated and there were no injuries, according to the post.

The Linden Fire Department extinguished the fire in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Juan Velarde at 9-) 474-8552 or email jvelarde@lpdnj.org.

