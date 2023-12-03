Fire damages Moores Hollow Road home

Dec. 3—CUMBERLAND — No one was hurt Friday when fire damaged a Moores Hollow Road home, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The fire at 12001 Moores Hollow, owned by Rod Paxton, started about 4:40 p.m. following an electrical malfunction on a rear back porch. Damage to the one-story home was estimated at about $50,000, fire investigators said.

About 25 volunteer firefighters, led by the District 16 Volunteer Fire Department, extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes.

Occupants of the home escaped safely and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.