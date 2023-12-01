Fire damages SLO County home on Los Osos Valley Road

A fire damaged a home near Los Osos on Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire reported in a post on X.

The fire ignited at about 2:50 p.m. at a house in the 2400 block of Los Osos Valley Road near Paradise Lane, according to the emergency response application PulsePoint.

Firefighters contained the blaze by 3:45 p.m. after the fire damaged about 25% of the home, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire spokesperson Toni Davis said.

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters & #ValleyIC at scene of a structure fire near the 2400 block of Los Osos Valley Rd in Los Osos California . No exposure threat. #slocountyfire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/HoMotKgIbh — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 30, 2023