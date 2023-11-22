Fire damages southeast Rochester home, no one injured

Nov. 22—ROCHESTER — No one was injured in a house fire Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Rochester.

Around 7 p.m., the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a kitchen fire at a home on the 2500 block of Pearl Court Southeast, according to a Rochester Fire Department press release.

Crews reported black smoke coming out of the windows of the home upon arrival. The fire was extinguished with a portable water extinguisher.

The fire was contained to a stovetop, refrigerator and cabinets in the kitchen area. There was extensive smoke damage throughout the first floor and water damage in the basement.

Three people were home at the time and all escaped safely.

The Rochester Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Rochester Public Utilities and Minnesota Energy also responded to the scene.