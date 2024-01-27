Fire damages storage facility in Newbury Township

Jan. 27—More than 25 local fire departments assisted to extinguish a fire at a storage facility in Newbury Township.

According to Newbury Township Fire Chief Ken Fagan, the department received a call at 2:19 a.m. Jan. 26 for a structure fire at 10579 Kinsman Road. The caller advised that there was a storage unit on fire at the storage facility

Upon arrival, there was heavy smoke and flames showing out of several attached storage units and a vehicle on fire just outside one of the units.

There was a renter, of one of the units, working on a motorcycle shortly before the fire, who was taken to UH Geauga Hospital with smoke inhalation, Fagan added.

There were more than 25 fire departments who helped with the extinguishment. Both the extreme fire load and the high winds made it difficult to contain the fire quickly, according to Fagan.

The department had Route 87 closed between Munn Road and Auburn Road for about 6 1/2 hours so traffic would not endanger the responding fire departments.

All fire units were clear of the scene at 9:04 a.m.

Currently, the Geauga County Fire Investigative Unit (GCFIU) is investigating. No loss estimates are available at this time.