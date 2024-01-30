Fire damages Sturgis business

STURGIS - A fire on Saturday significantly damaged a business in Sturgis, with an investigation into its origin ongoing.

Personnel from the Sturgis Department of Public Safety were dispatched at 9:34 p.m. to Carniceria Michoacan at 1264 E. Chicago Road, on a report of a structure fire at a commercial building.

The Carniceria Michoacan is pictured Monday after a fire heavily damaged its interior.

Firefighters arriving at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the one-story building. They entered the business, which was closed at the time, and found fire in the attic space. Firefighters opened the ceiling space to douse the fire, resulting in "significant structural damage, as well as smoke and water damage," according to the report.

The cause of the fire at press time was unknown, and the investigation into its origin is being led by the Sturgis fire marshal. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Sturgis electric department and Michigan Gas.

Carniceria Michoacan was previously known in the local community as the Burger Dairy Store.

