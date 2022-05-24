Fire damages three homes in Armstrong County

A house caught fire and the flames spread to two other homes in Armstrong County Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the 600 block of 5th Avenue in Ford City around 3:45 a.m.

The Ford City Fire Chief told Channel 11 at the scene said that no one was injured.

The fire marshal is now investigating.

