Fire damages trash compacting machine at Kimble Landfill in Dover Township

DOVER TOWNSHIP ‒ Firefighters used around 2,000 gallons of water to extinguish a fire in a trash compacting machine Wednesday evening at the Kimble Landfill, 3596 Ohio 39, west of Dover.

Dover firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 9:30 p.m., according to fire Capt. Joe Minocchi. The compactor had been on fire for some time before crews arrived. Kimble employees tried to extinguish the blaze but were unsuccessful, so they called the fire department.

Dover responded with two engineers, and the New Philadelphia Fire Department provided a tanker.

Because of the way the machine was constructed, it was difficult for firefighters to access the hot spots inside, he said.

Crews were on scene for about two and a half hours. Minocchi had no damage estimate.

No one was injured. However, a Kimble employee who was having respiratory issues was transported to the hospital. Minocchi did not know if it was related to the fire.

He noted the fire department has always had a good relationship with the Kimble Companies.

"Kimble personnel are a very good resource for us at the fire department," Minocchi said. "We can always call them to get advice and to help us."

Company employees are knowledgeable about the oil and gas industry, he said. "We appreciate their help."

