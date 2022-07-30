Fire damages well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot

A fast-moving fire has damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops, but authorities say no injuries have been reported.

Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim’s Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials say all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939.

The South Street location opened in 1976.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh police warning residents of crimes involving teens using USB cords to steal cars Police say a man was shot in the head after a possible robbery, victim in critical condition Man accused of shooting state trooper in Beaver County pleaded guilty to killing doctor in 2005 VIDEO: Local teen wins gold at national karate competition DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts