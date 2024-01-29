Fire deals heavy damage to apartment building under construction in downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville firefighters try to contain a fire that started Sunday night at the RISE Doro apartments under construction across from the downtown sports complex.

An eight-story apartment building under construction in downtown Jacksonville was ravaged by a blaze that firefighters worked overnight and into Monday morning to control.

Construction of the RISE Doro complex has gone longer than originally expected on what would be the first batch of new apartments in the sports and entertainment district. The fire, visible for miles as people headed downtown for their morning commutes, will deal a delay to the project that would bring 247 apartments off A. Philip Randolph Boulevard at East Adams Street.

No injuries have been reported. The fire started about 9:30 p.m. with flames seen on the sixth and seventh floors, but the cause is too early to determine. A portion toward the bottom of the building also was blown out due to the weight and water, collapsing floors, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer of the Fire and Rescue Department.

RISE: A Real Estate Company of Jacksonville is the developer of the building that would have a seven-story parking garage along with the apartments, ground-floor retail and a rooftop terrace with a swimming pool.

The building is at 102 A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and 950 E. Adams St. at the site of the former 107-year-old George Doro Fixture Co. manufacturing complex, which was demolished in 2021 to clear the way for the new construction. The building is on a part of A. Philip Randolph between Intuition Ale Works and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Downtown Incentive Authority approved up to $5.75 million in property tax rebates for the development in October 2020. Those tax rebates would not paid by the city until after the project is completed and open for residents. The term sheet for the incentives showed RISE: A Real Company, based in Valdosta, Ga., anticipated a total investment of nearly $66 million.

An artist's drawing of The Doro, an eight-story, 247-unit apartment building being built in the heart of Jacksonville's Downtown Sports and Entertainment District.

The development had been slated for completion by summer 2023. The Downtown Investment Authority granted a series of extensions last year that moved the completion deadline to March 21 of this year.

