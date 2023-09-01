Fire Department Adopts Dog After Rescuing Him From Hot Car
A Connecticut fire department has a new team member. Firefighters rescued a dog that the owner surrendered after leaving it in a hot car. Riggs now calls the fire station home. The entire Connecticut city has taken a liking to the furry companion and even helped name him. “We thought that he'd be a good fit for a station support dog. They're becoming increasingly popular in public safety,” Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli told Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall