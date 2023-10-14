Fire Department facing shortage of workers
Fire Department facing shortage of workers
When X (formerly Twitter) launched paid subscription verification, Mistress Rouge, a professional dominatrix, hoped that it would help her advertise to new clients. “It has done basically nothing for my Twitter engagement,” Mistress Rogue told TechCrunch over DM. X Premium, the subscription previously called Twitter Blue, was supposed to grant users more than just a blue check mark.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $50 off, a 43-inch Fire TV for $170, a Dyson-esque stick vac for 75% off and so much more.
Sky-gazers in the western half of North, Central and South America will be treated on Saturday to a spectacular annular solar eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” in the sky — for those lucky enough to see it.
United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain served up another surprise on Friday, which has become the day the union announces new plans for its stand-up strikes against the Big Three (GM, Ford, and Stellantis).
As social platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok face off with regulators and the theater of public opinion for how they are handling incendiary and graphic content, disinformation, writing and other media related to Hamas and Israel, Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, has controversially come out to defend how his messaging app is not taking down some of the more sensitive war-related coverage that can be found there, claiming that it can prove to be an important channel for information. In his Telegram post today, Durov -- borrowing some of the more "high-level" language that other social media executives have used -- said that "Telegram's moderators and AI tools remove millions of obviously harmful content from our public platform," but he also swiftly moved on to defending the app continuing to allow sensitive content under the category of "war-related coverage."
Qualcomm has just notified the California Employment Development Department that it's eliminating 1,258 positions within the state, according to Bloomberg.
A “‘diesel-powered” automobile, and not an EV, sparked the big 1,500-car fire earlier this week at Luton airport’s parking lot near London.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
That’s well above the 2.6% average over the past two decades, but it’s less than half the 8.7% increase retirees saw in 2023.
A major surprise came for Ford on Wednesday night, the 27th day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) stand up strikes.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
No basic boob tubes here: Out of the litany of sales Amazon's doling out, these are the only sets you should consider.
Amazon has rolled out a new Fire tablet sale for its Prime Big Deal Days event.
X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter, came under fire earlier this week in Europe, when European Commissioner Thierry Breton sent a stark open letter to the company warning it of its failure to clamp down on disinformation and illegal content on the platform circulating in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. A letter signed by X CEO Linda Yaccarino notes that the company has "redistributed resources" and "refocused teams." The letter stays, in Yaccarino's words, "high level," which means that it is light on specific numbers.
Many other Fire TV devices are on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
From Apple AirPods and Cuisinart knives to a No. 1 bestselling Fire TV, these are the hits our audience can't get enough of.
Here are the best October Prime Day deals you can get for under $50, as chosen by Engadget editors.
More United Auto Workers members indicate they’ll go on strike if needed at General Dynamics, while GM in Canada gets a reprieve from Unifor union members. This as Stellantis expands its future battery production plans in the US — a key point of issue as UAW contract negotiations continue.
Stock up on the formula loved by nearly 15,000 rave reviewers while it's on sale.