Fire department officials release details of fatal N. Londonderry Twp. fire that killed 3

Fire department officials released the details of a Sunday blaze that killed three people, including a 7-year-old child, in North Londonderry Township

At 1:46 a.m. Jan. 21, the Palmyra Fire Department, along with multiple other departments and ambulances, were dispatched to the first block of Patton Road for a reported structure fire with entrapment.

The Dauphin County Coroner's Office confirmed that Paul Garman, 87, Cynthia Weatherholtz, 60, and Kristi Dougherty, 7, passed away as a result of the fire. The cause of death is still under investigation and autopsies are planned for Tuesday.

The first arriving fire department units found a one-story residence with heavy fire from the attached garage, according to Citizen's Fire Company No. 1 Chief David Dugan,

"Responders quickly learned that there were a total of six individuals in the home at the time of the fire," he said in a press release. "Four had safely evacuated the structure with one of those individuals being the 911 caller."

While the cause of a fatal fire in North Londonderry Township is still under investigation, Officials have determined that the home did not have functioning smoke detectors.

After calling 911, the caller then reentered the home to try to rescue the two family members who did not make it out. Dugan said the individual did not exit the building before fire crews made it to the scene.

While also attempting to extinguish the house, firefighters quickly found and extricated the three unaccounted for family members and turned them over to EMS.

All six family members were treated on the scene and transported to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dugan said only one family member was transported by Life Lion helicopter.

Dougherty, Garman and Weatherholtz did not survive injuries sustained in the fire. The surviving three family members were treated for various injuries at the Hershey Medical Center.

While the investigation is ongoing, Dugan said that it has been determined the home did not have functioning smoke detectors.

"Palmyra Fire Department with the Pennsylvania State Police and North Londonderry Township Police would like to take this tragic opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of having functioning smoke detectors as early fire detection can truly save lives," Dugan said.

Family members have established a GoFundMe page for the families at gofund.me/12709691.

North Londonderry Township Police Department, Palmyra Fire Department and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the incident. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

