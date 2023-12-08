Fire department runs Stoneboro's hot, new restaurant

Dec. 8—STONEBORO — A local fire department has decided that it can stand the heat and has gone into the kitchen.

Pub 76 Bar & Grill opened in May and held its grand opening on Wednesday. Stoneboro Volunteer Fire Department, a non-profit organization, owns and operates the restaurant and bar. The number 76 is the fire department's assigned dispatch number.

"We've been doing really well since we opened," Jess Meier, Pub 76's general manager, said.

With a capacity of 246 patrons, it's located in a separate area from the fire department's main building in the borough.

There's a large rectangular bar, but instead of four corners it has round, table-like ends.

"It's perfect for gatherings because it's easier for people to see and talk to each other," she said.

A formal dining area is in a separate room just off the bar and can accommodate parties.

The menu includes appetizers such as spinach and artichoke dip with chips, fried pickle chips and onion rings. French onion soup is a regular feature with a soup of the day changing regularly.

Meals cover a wide range such as sandwiches, salads, pasta, chicken, steaks, burgers and wings (with the hotest sauce fittingly named "3 Alarm"). The hard-to-miss item is the 22-ounce "Firemen's bone-in ribeye."

"That's a real crowd-pleaser and it's available every day," Meier said of the featured steak.

A "diablo" sauce is offered for pasta.

"It has a little kick of heat in it," she said.

A kid's menu is available, for age 10 and under, and desserts made on site include apple crisp and New York-style cheesecake.

"Everything is made from scratch," Meier said.

The bar is fully stocked with 11 beers on tap, including craft beers such as from nearby North Country Brewing in Slippery Rock.

There are skill game machines in the bar. Skill games are arcade-style games that are not based on luck, but specific talents a player uses to win the game. Membership isn't required to eat, drink or play skill games.

As a non-profit business, Pub 76 got a license to offer small games of chance including tear-off tickets and daily drawings. But participation in that gaming requires a membership; annual dues are $25.

There's more to come,

"We have a patio, and next summer we're hoping to have acoustic entertainment there," Meier said.

Pub 76 online orders aren't available yet but are expected in the future. Orders can be called-in except on Fridays and Saturdays. Walk-in takeout orders are available all open days.

PUB 76 is at 38 Linden St., Stoneboro. Hours: Open daily except Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; the bar stays open until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Phone: 724-376-6029. Online: pub76.com